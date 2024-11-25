As part of 16 Days of Activism, FAME Foundation urges the Nigerian government to act against rising gender-based violence

This year’s theme emphasizes the need for united efforts to end violence against women and girls

FAME Foundation introduces certain initiatives to raise awareness and report femicide cases

As part of the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, FAME Foundation has raised urgent concerns about the increasing cases of gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria, calling for immediate action from the government to protect women and girls.

The campaign, running from November 25th (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10th (Human Rights Day), highlights the need for collective action to address GBV.

Foundation raises alarm on increasing GBV cases in Nigeria Photo credit: Simon Maina/@officialABAT

This year's theme, Towards Beijing +30: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls’, emphasizes the importance of united efforts to eradicate violence against women and girls.

Arabinrin Aderonke, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, in a statement cited by Legit.ng stressed the critical need for change, saying:

“Gender-based violence is a major problem that impacts people, families, and entire communities.

"Raising awareness is only the beginning. Every one of us must take responsibility for ending gender-based violence.

"By working together, we can create a protective environment for women and girls, ensuring that they can live freely and safely, without fear of harm," Aderonke said.

As part of its efforts in combatting the menace, the foundation disclosed its initiatives, including an online campaign with the hashtag #HereForHer, aimed at promoting awareness and support for survivors.

"Our online campaign will remind everyone that we must stand together against gender-based violence and advocate for a future where no woman or girl lives in fear," Aderonke said.

Additionally, FAME Foundation introduced a 'Femicide Tracker' on its website to help report and document the rise in femicide cases.

Aderonke pointed out the urgent need for such a tool:

“This year, we have seen a troubling surge in femicide cases, and we must act. Our Femicide Tracker will ensure no case goes unnoticed and that justice can be pursued for victims.”

GBV claimed lives of 401 women in Nigeria in 2022, says Foundation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FAME Foundation, a prominent Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has raised urgent concerns over the alarming rise in femicide cases across Nigeria.

The foundation, led by Executive Director Aderonke Atoyebi, highlighted the growing "pandemic" of violence against women during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, September 23, calling for immediate and coordinated action to address the issue.

