Didi Esther Walson-Jack has emerged as the new head of the Civil Service of the Federation

She takes over from the incumbent head of the civil service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who will retire on August 13

Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that Walson-Jack’s appointment takes effect on August 14, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the appointment of Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, as head of the federation's civil service, effective August 14, 2024.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 17.

According to the statement shared by Dada Olusegun, an aide to President Tinubu on social media, Mrs. Walson-Jack was appointed as federal permanent secretary in 2017 and has served in several ministries.

It added that the new appointee will take over from the incumbent head of the civil service of the federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, who is due to retire on August 13, 2024.

The statement reads:

"The new appointee will succeed the incumbent Head of the Federation's civil service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, CFR, who will retire on August 13, 2024.

"President Tinubu, while thanking the outgoing Head of Service for her stewardship, tasks the incoming Head of Service to discharge her duties with innovative flair, integrity, and stringent adherence to the extant rules and regulations of the Civil Service of the Federation."

Tinubu makes 8 new appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu made eight new appointments in the civil service of the federation.

Tinubu appointed eight new federal permanent secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu anticipates that the new appointees will exercise absolute dedication and diligence in the discharge of their functions.

