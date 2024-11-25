On their 35th wedding anniversary, Yemi Osinbajo shares a heartfelt tribute to his wife Dolapo, highlighting her acts of selflessness, faith, and positive impact

Osinbajo shared beautiful photos to celebrate the big day and also praised Dolapo for her unwavering love, sacrifices, and contributions to their family

Many have reacted to Osinbajo's emotional anniversary message to his beautiful wife posted on his social media page X

Former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo celebrated his wife, Dolapo, on Monday, November 25, as they marked their 35th wedding anniversary.

35th wedding anniversary: Osinbajo showers praises on his wife

In a post accompanied by pictures, shared on his X page, Osinbajo noted that his wife had demonstrated true love by willingly giving up everything for him and their children.

The former VP tweeted:

“My darling, every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase—through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.”

Eulogising her uniqueness, Osinbajo tweeted:

“In all of this, you’ve written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens!

“I thank God daily for the gift of you to me. I love you always.

“Happy 35th Anniversary.”

