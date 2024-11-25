“You’ve Proven True Love Is Not a Myth”: Osinbajo Celebrates Wife on 35th Wedding Anniversary
- On their 35th wedding anniversary, Yemi Osinbajo shares a heartfelt tribute to his wife Dolapo, highlighting her acts of selflessness, faith, and positive impact
- Osinbajo shared beautiful photos to celebrate the big day and also praised Dolapo for her unwavering love, sacrifices, and contributions to their family
- Many have reacted to Osinbajo's emotional anniversary message to his beautiful wife posted on his social media page X
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Former Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo celebrated his wife, Dolapo, on Monday, November 25, as they marked their 35th wedding anniversary.
35th wedding anniversary: Osinbajo showers praises on his wife
In a post accompanied by pictures, shared on his X page, Osinbajo noted that his wife had demonstrated true love by willingly giving up everything for him and their children.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
The former VP tweeted:
“My darling, every year of these 35 years you’ve proved that true love is not a myth or a fanciful phrase—through your willingness to give up everything for me and our children, through your generosity with your time, skills, and great faith by which you have helped us all navigate our sometimes bewildering journeys.”
Eulogising her uniqueness, Osinbajo tweeted:
“In all of this, you’ve written several books, run several national prayer meetings, run shelters for vulnerable women, trained thousands of young people in different skills, crocheted a storm, and developed numerous gardens!
“I thank God daily for the gift of you to me. I love you always.
“Happy 35th Anniversary.”
Read more about Osinbajo here:
- Hardship: Osinbajo sends covert message to Tinubu, details emerge
- “Buhari didn’t want Tinubu, Osinbajo as president”: Sule Lamido spills in trending interview
- Peter Obi, Osinbajo attend event in US
Osinbajo makes cryptic comment on Nigeria's condition
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yemi Osinbajo said people of integrity are now becoming difficult to find.
Osinbajo emphasized that integrity is a core value that is fast fading in our society, adding that it helps build trust and a strong institution.
The former vice president referenced the lives of former South African President Nelson Mandela and late Nigerian lawyer Justice Kayode Eso.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.