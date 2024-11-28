Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West, posted a letter authored by the late Tai Solarin, a popular Nigerian educator

In the letter written on November 30, 1983, Solarin bemoaned the rise in the prices of key food commodities — reminiscent of the present economic situation in the country

Solarin, the founder of Mayflower Junior School, Ikenne, Ogun state, tried to justify the additional fees to each child's boarding fees

Ikenne, Ogun state - A letter authored by Tai Solarin, the founder of the Mayflower School, Ikenne, Ogun state, has evoked mixed social media reactions.

In the letter, Solarin tried to explain to parents of students of the school why an increase in fees was inevitable considering the socio-economic condition of Nigeria in 1983 during the government of Shehu Shagari.

Sharing the letter on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 2023 Kogi governorship election, wrote:

"I just saw this letter written 41 years ago. It may be of interest to you."

Solarin's letter: Netizens react to Melaye's flashback

Meanwhile, X users are reacting to the old memories spotlighted by the Kogi politician.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@yemjuly wrote:

"Why is our past always better than our present.

"I remembered this period vividly just before the military took over govt from Shagari. The economy was in terrible shape. There was scarcity of almost everything food."

Emuobonuvie Odima wrote:

"This is one of the best and most inspirational pieces I’ve seen on your page lately and I do hope we will see more of this from you going forward. thanks for sharing and it’s a fact that this is of interest to many. A reflection of the good old days."

@Horladiplentti1 wrote:

"Good old days but it felt like it was a bad experience they were having.May God help us in this country."

