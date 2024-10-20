Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed concerns about the dwindling number of individuals with integrity in society. He emphasized the importance of integrity, citing its role in building trust and strong institutions.

Osinbajo linked integrity to moral character, referencing Nelson Mandela and late Nigerian lawyer, Justice Kayode Eso, as exemplary figures. He highlighted their unwavering commitment to ethical principles.

The former vice president encouraged young Nigerians to prioritize integrity, emphasizing its value in personal and professional growth. He stressed that integrity is essential for earning respect and achieving success.

Osinbajo also underscored the role of education in instilling moral values. He advocated for a curriculum that emphasizes character development and ethical principles.

His comments come at a time when Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including corruption and leadership deficits. His emphasis on integrity aims to inspire a new generation of leaders.

By promoting integrity, Osinbajo hopes to foster a culture of transparency, accountability, and trust in Nigeria's institutions. His message resonates with many Nigerians seeking positive change and ethical leadership.

His comment reads in part:

“Even thieves are looking for men and women of integrity to keep their stolen money with. Life is a marathon. It’s not a hundred-metre race. The person who will last in that marathon is trustworthy because trust is the currency of business and interpersonal relationships. If you are known to have no integrity, everyone will soon know it.”

Source: Legit.ng