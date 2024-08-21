The Board of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) invited Peter Obi and Professor Yemi Osinbajo

The 2024 International Leaders Forum took place in Chicago, Illinois, United States from 19-22 August 2024

Nigerians have taken to social media to react and make known their thought about the presence of the two politicians

Chicago, Illinois, United States - Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, attended the 2024 International Leaders Forum in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Osinbajo and Obi were invited by the Board of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI).

The leaders forum holds in Chicago, Illinois, from 19-22 August 2024. Photo credit: @PeterObi

The two Nigerians were among the global leaders who participated in the Leaders Forum held on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention.

The former Anambra state governor disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Wednesday, August 21.

According to the statement, Obi said:

"Upon personal invitation from the Board of the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI), I along with two other eminent Nigerians, and about two hundred other distinguished political leaders from over 91 countries, including former Heads of Governments, were invited to participate in the 2024 International Leaders Forum (ILF) on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, holding on 19-22 August 2024.”

Nigerians react as Osinbajo, Obi attends leaders forum

@Balatic

My president, it’s good both you & PYO are attending so Kamala Harris can see Nigeria had much better options than the crook she endorsed af ter the heist of an election. With that endorsement she cast a fundamental doubt on her electability

Good luck to her but Trump all the way

@jagiriga

The current Democratic government in the United States has zero integrity or values in regards to democracy in Nigeria most especially.

We’ve all seen their actions and inactions with regard to the 2023 elections in Nigeria.

I hope they lose to Trump.

@DavymartinCE0

Why dem no de invite buhari for things like this

@OgechukwuChime

INEC and judiciary did Nigeria bad.

Ya diba!

@Maayyoor

Peter Obi is a learner. Living PBAT 15 years throwback

@AmodaOgunlere

Tinubus throwback is ur present 😆. You will never be president of Nigeria. Ethnic and religious jingoist

@peterumimo2

These two in 2027 who say no

