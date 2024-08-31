In a now trending interview, Sule Lamido has revealed how ex-President Buhari worked against Bola Tinubu's emergence in 2023

Lamido disclosed that Buhari wanted ex-Senate President Ahmed Lawan to succeed him after eight years in office but Tinubu outsmarted the former Nigerian leader

Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state, also exposed how Buhari never trusted his then Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed him in office

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a very daring and self-made man, who owes his emergence to nobody, including his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Lamido shares how Buhari wanted Lawan instead of Tinubu and Osinbajo to succeed him. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Lamido: "Buhari wanted Ahmed Lawan, not Tinubu, Osinbajo"

He said Tinubu “was adept at studying the system, manipulating it, and exploiting it to his own advantage.

Lamido, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this during an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

According to Lamido, former President Buhari never wanted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed him.

Lamido also said Buhari never trusted his former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to succeed him, adding that the former president wanted ex-Senate President Ahmed Lawan.

Speaking further, Lamido further noted that Tinubu owed his emergence as President to nobody because he was a very daring and self-made man.

He said:

"Prior to the convention, he (Tinubu) was in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he boasted that it was his turn to rule Nigeria. And Buhari, very naive, was watching. He never liked Tinubu. There was somebody he wanted.

“He didn’t even trust his own vice president, Professor (Yemi) Osinbajo; he wanted Ahmed Lawan, but his calculation was absurd. You have done eight years for the North and you wanted another Northerner for another eight years?! No. Maybe later but there are some dynamics which you can’t alter, not in Nigeria of today.

“The president of Nigeria, after being in office for eight years, lacked the courage to push through his anointed choice. He was there at the convention and Tinubu that he never liked, he never believed in emerged. Tinubu knows that his victory wasn’t from Buhari, therefore, he owes him nothing.

“He wasn’t the choice of Afenifere, Obasanjo never liked him, but he became president. All the other groups, including the governors, were there but he won. He was determined to demolish all obstacles and he crushed them.”

