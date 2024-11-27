Nigerian media personality Radiogad has opened up on details he knows about Obi Cubana and his family relocation to the US

In a recent video post, Radiogad alleged that the billionaire was on dependent visa in the UK courtesy of his wife Lush Eby

He further made revelations on the nature of jobs the businessman and his woman were doing in the foreign country

Nigerian media personality Destiny Ezeyim professionally known as Radiogad has alleged that well-known businessman Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, is living in the UK on a "dependent visa”.

Radio Gad claimed that the billionaire’s UK visa is dependent on his wife Lush Eby who is working as a healthcare worker in the country.

He noted that even though Obi Cubana is a successful businessman, he works 20 hours a week in the UK, despite his wealth while his wife is also pursuing another degree in one of the UK universities.

Radiogad went on to attack Nigerians who have never left the country. He cautioned them to stop assuming that everyone in the UK is doing well because they are abroad.

Reactions trail Radio Gad’s video

dankhide:

"Heard he even bought a house here already."

oritoke_lagos:

"Who ask you all dis story . Oga face front."

t6.official:

"You no be pikin anymore. Shey na Wetin you wan dey use your life do be this."

be_clarified:

"Wrong info. He can work any hours he wants. Only the wife who’s a student is restricted."

hon_frank_de_nero:

"This guy is always looking attention which he will never get. How is this a content for God's sake? What prove do you have? For goodness sake what's your business in his private life and family? Hope you @obi_cubana takes legal action against you in the."

kingdanielwor:

"Many Nigerian don't like working, especially young people, but they need money, in Nigeria nowadays nobody like going to farm, even in Europe continents there many farmers, everyone in Nigeria want to be rich, may l tell you something, even outside Europe work harder."

