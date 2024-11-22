Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

Helsinki, Finland - Vince Onyekwelu, former British police officer and national security risk strategist, on Friday, November 22, said the chances of Simon Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria are near impossible.

Recall earlier in the week, Ekpa, a Finland-based secessionist, was arrested by law enforcement agents in the northern European nation.

He was subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Ekpa was said to have committed the crime in 2021 in Lahti municipality.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also arrested four other men over alleged terrorist offences.

Reacting during an interview on Arise News, Onyekwelu said the Finnish authorities have done their due diligence and have every right to arrest Ekpa.

According to him, it is left for the court to look into the request by the armed forces to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria. The expert explained that with the absence of an extradition treaty between Nigeria and Finland, Ekpa's extradition will seem unlikely.

It is not the first time that Ekpa has been arrested in Europe. In February 2023, Ekpa was arrested by police at his residence in Lahti but was released after hours of questioning.

An avid social media user, in September 2021, the Biafra agitator and secessionist denounced Nigeria and vowed to return the medal he won for the country at the 2003 African Junior Athletics Championships. He also directed his followers to boycott the Nigerian elections.

FG confirms arrest of Simon Ekpa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FG attributed the arrest of Ekpa to sustained diplomatic pressure on Finland by Nigeria.

The FG — through the ministry of foreign affairs — disclosed this in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry.

