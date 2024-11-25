Simon Njoku Ekpa was recently arrested alongside four others on suspicion of terrorist activities

The Finnish police said Ekpa “has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in south-eastern Nigeria"

Ekpa has been accused of several atrocities, thus Legit.ng makes a flashback to how Nnamdi Kanu tried to stop the former's 'increasing radicalism' from prison

Helsinki, Finland - Following the mindless killings in the south-east by some gunmen and inciting statements by Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu wrote a letter from detention in July 2023, telling his self-proclaimed disciple to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

Legit.ng reports that Kanu has been in detention at the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja since 2021 following his arrest in Kenya.

Simon Ekpa (right) was detained by the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on accusations of alleged terrorist activities in Nigeria. Photo credits: Stefan Heunis, @Nwafresh

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu cautioned Simon Ekpa

In a handwritten letter to Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Kanu asked the now-incarcerated agitator to make a public announcement acknowledging receipt of the order from him.

Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu's special counsel, posted copies of the handwritten letter from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The letter read:

“Simon (Ekpa), this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth.

“Equally refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf.

“I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending or future sit-at-home order at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people, not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people.

“I have authorised Aloy (Ejimakor) to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.”

But a defiant Ekpa dismissed the letter, describing it as the handiwork of ‘’Islamic SSS.’’

Ekpa said:

“As the prime minister of Biafra under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I call on all Biafrans to disregard the fake letter coming from the SSS. We can’t take any order from the Islamic SSS and that is final."

Amid the doubts from Ekpa, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted that Kanu’s letter ordering Ekpa to end the sit-at-home in the southeast region of Nigeria was authentic.

Similarly, Kanu’s younger brother, Emma, confirmed that the letter emanated from the IPOB leader.

Emma Kanu who visited the IPOB leader at the DSS detention at the time said:

“Anybody doubting it is insane."

Difficult to extradite Simon Ekpa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vince Onyekwelu, former British police officer and national security risk strategist, said the chances of Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria are near impossible.

Onyekwelu said the Finnish authorities have done their due diligence and have every right to arrest Ekpa. According to him, it is left for the court to look into the request by the armed forces to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria, adding that with the absence of an extradition treaty between Nigeria and Finland, Ekpa's extradition would seem unlikely.

