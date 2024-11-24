Simon Njoku Ekpa was recently arrested alongside four others on suspicion of terrorist activities

The Finnish police said Ekpa “has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in south-eastern Nigeria"

Ekpa has been accused of several atrocities, thus Legit.ng highlights at least five alleged 'sins' of the controversial Biafra separatist leader

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.

Helsinki, Finland - Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Biafra Republic Government in-Exile (BRGIE), was recently arrested by law enforcement in Finland.

The Finnish-Nigerian was subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Nigerian government officials believe that their pressure on authorities in Finland contributed to arrest Simon Ekpa's arrest and detention. Photo credit: @Nwafresh

Source: Twitter

Following the development, Nigerian authorities want Ekpa to "face justice" in their country.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights at least five sins of Ekpa.

1) Simon Ekpa: Inciting violence

Ekpa’s sins are encapsulated in the accusation of inciting violence in the southeast region of Nigeria levelled against his faction of Biafra agitators.

Since 2021, the relatively calm region has taken a violent twist with frequent deadly attacks by gunmen linked to the Biafra agitation. These assailants primarily attack security personnel and government infrastructures. At times, residents are victims of the mindless killings.

For the past three years, Ekpa has been at the forefront of a campaign to forcefully break Nigeria into multiple countries. He often shares misleading tweets and forced a sit-at-home curfew on people in southeastern Nigeria on Mondays and any other specified period, killing many residents of the region in the process.

2) Ekpa: Involvement in financing unknown gunmen

Ekpa has been accused of being involved in financing and coordinating attacks carried out by the so-called unknown gunmen and armed groups that have been responsible for widespread violence in Igboland.

Legit.ng did not see any report or social media post where Ekpa denied this serious allegation.

3) Manipulation of Biafra/IPOB supporters

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by the detained Nnamdi Kanu, had accused Ekpa of manipulating and coercing Biafra supporters.

They said Ekpa engages in cult-like behaviours and mismanages funds intended for the organisation.

4) Ekpa: Alleged terrorism

The Nigerian government, on the other hand, linked Ekpa to unknown gunmen and accused him of terrorism.

Successive Nigerian governments alleged that the 39-year-old has been financing violent activities in the southeast geopolitical zone and promoting secessionist violence.

5) Approach undermines IPOB’s broader political objectives

Already, IPOB has denounced Ekpa as a ‘destructive agent’.

In the same vein, the family of Kanu opposes Ekpa's tactics. In August 2023, Kanu's family asserted that Ekpa had gone mad.

Several allies of Kanu claim that Ekpa's actions have put lives at risk by promoting a criminal approach that undermines IPOB’s broader objectives.

Read more on Simon Ekpa:

Difficult to extradite Simon Ekpa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vince Onyekwelu, former British police officer and national security risk strategist, said the chances of Ekpa's extradition to Nigeria are near impossible.

Onyekwelu said the Finnish authorities have done their due diligence and have every right to arrest Ekpa. According to him, it is left for the court to look into the request by the armed forces to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria, adding that with the absence of an extradition treaty between Nigeria and Finland, Ekpa's extradition would seem unlikely.

Source: Legit.ng