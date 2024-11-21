A prominent pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been detained in Finland over alleged terrorist activities

Finland - The leader of the proscribed militant group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa, has been arrested and detained in Finland over alleged terrorist activities.

The District Court of Päijät-Häme on Thursday, November 21 ordered that Ekpa be detained on probable cause and on suspicion of publicly inciting people to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

Ekpa was accused of spreading separatist propaganda on social media. Photo credit: Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka

As reported by local media, Yle, the court said Simon Ekpa has been allegedly spreading separatist propaganda on social media.

Ekpa was said to have allegedly committed the offense in Lahti on 23 August 2021.

Aside from Ekpa, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation also demanded the arrest of four other men on suspicion of terrorist offenses.

According to the NBI, Ekpa is suspected of promoting actions that have led to violence against civilians and authorities in southeastern Nigeria.

The terrorist activities are believed to have been coordinated from Finland, including through Ekpa's social media channels.

Detective Chief Inspector Otto Hiltunen, in a statement, said:

"This activity has been carried out, among other means, via social media channels."

The NBI stated that Ekpa is suspected of publicly inciting crimes with terrorist intent.

The Finnish police also suspect four other individuals of financing terrorism. All five were apprehended earlier this week.

Ekpa sits on Lahti's public transport committee as a member of the Finalnd's National Coalition Party (NCP).

Finland speaks on actions taken against Ekpa’s secession activities

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said Ekpa’s case is within the country's judicial system.

Valtomen disclosed that Ekpa's issue came up during a meeting with Nigerian government officials.

