FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has accused Peter Obi of being loudly quiet since prominent Biafran separatist, Simon Ekpa was arrested over alleged terrorist activists in Finland.

Legit.ng recalls that a Finnish court detained Ekpa on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activities.

Omokri said Obi always has something to say if it is something that concerns the Southwest or the North.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri On Friday, November 22.

The social media critic said Obi spoke up when the Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure, and PIDOM Nigeria were arrested but has been quiet since Ekpa was arrested in Finland.

“Why has Peter Obi been unusually and loudly quiet since Simon Ekpa's arrest on suspicion of engaging in terrorist activities by the Finnish government? Please fact-check me: When Julius Abure, the Labour Party Chairman, was arrested, Peter Obi spoke up within hours. When PIDOM Nigeria was arrested, Obi spoke up, calling Nigeria a "Banana Republic". Peter Obi even spoke up after being detained at London's Heathrow Airport.

“So, why is he quiet now over Ekpa's arrest? Is this not the same man who always has something to say if it is a matter that touches the Southwest or the North? Why this strange quietness?”

Simon Ekpa's arrest: Nigerian Govt shares action It’ll take

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government (FG) attributed the arrest of Ekpa to sustained diplomatic pressure on Finland by Nigeria.

The acting spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said that the federal government would continue to track the progress of Ekpa’s legal case.

It emphasised the importance of the proceedings in addressing the influence of IPOB and transnational actors on Nigeria’s national security.

