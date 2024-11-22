Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government (FG) on Friday, November 22, attributed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator, to sustained diplomatic pressure on Finland by Nigeria.

The FG — through the ministry of foreign affairs — disclosed this in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.

Recall earlier in the week, Ekpa, a Finland-based secessionist, was arrested by law enforcement agents in the northern European nation.

He was subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

Ekpa was said to have committed the crime in 2021 in Lahti municipality.

The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also arrested four other men over alleged terrorist offences.

Reacting, Nigerian authorities hailed the development.

The statement from the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja partly reads:

“The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to confirm the arrest of Mr Simon Njoku Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities on Thursday, November 21, 2024."

Nigeria vows to track Ekpa's case

Furthermore, the ministry stated that it would continue to track the progress of Ekpa’s legal case.

It emphasised the importance of the proceedings in addressing the influence of IPOB and transnational actors on Nigeria’s national security.

