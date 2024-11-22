BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Confirms Arrest of Biafra Agitator Simon Ekpa, Shares Action It’ll Take
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
FCT, Abuja - The federal government (FG) on Friday, November 22, attributed the arrest of Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator, to sustained diplomatic pressure on Finland by Nigeria.
The FG — through the ministry of foreign affairs — disclosed this in a statement by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson of the ministry. The statement was obtained by Legit.ng.
Recall earlier in the week, Ekpa, a Finland-based secessionist, was arrested by law enforcement agents in the northern European nation.
He was subsequently sent to prison by the district court of Paijat-Hame for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.
Ekpa was said to have committed the crime in 2021 in Lahti municipality.
The Finnish National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) also arrested four other men over alleged terrorist offences.
Reacting, Nigerian authorities hailed the development.
The statement from the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja partly reads:
“The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to confirm the arrest of Mr Simon Njoku Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen and prominent leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities on Thursday, November 21, 2024."
Nigeria vows to track Ekpa's case
Furthermore, the ministry stated that it would continue to track the progress of Ekpa’s legal case.
It emphasised the importance of the proceedings in addressing the influence of IPOB and transnational actors on Nigeria’s national security.
Read more on Simon Ekpa:
- Simon Ekpa: Yoruba Council reacts to arrest of IPOB separatist, makes 1 crucial demand from Tinubu
- "It's too early": Top PDP bigwig gives different perspective to Simon Ekpa's arrest in Finland
- Simon Ekpa: Presidential spokesman addresses Biafra agitator's case
Simon Ekpa: Defence HQ speaks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the defence headquarters (DHQ) applauded Ekpa's arrest by Finnish law enforcement agents.
DHQ spokesman Edward Buba, in a statement, noted that Ekpa’s arrest is an indication that the international community is in synergy with Nigeria in its efforts to fight terrorism.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.