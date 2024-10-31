The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the murder of 48-year-old Michael Nnaji in Amaka Ngbo

Eyewitnesses report that two assailants arrived on a motorcycle, attacked Nnaji while he was at home, and fled the scene after the gruesome act

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Joshua Ukandu has stated that an investigation is underway

Amaka Ngbo, Ebonyi state - The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the horrifying murder of 48-year-old Michael Nnaji, a native of Amuri in the Nkanu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night, October 29, in the Amaka Ngbo community, where Nnaji resided.

Reacting to this development, Police Public Relations Officer DSP Joshua Ukandu stated,

“Yes, my brother. The Ohaukwu Divisional Police Officer called me and informed me about it; and immediately, our men moved to the scene."

He added that the police had launched an investigation, though no arrests had been made yet.

Horrific details of the attack

According to eyewitness accounts, Nnaji was attacked around 9:45 PM by two masked gunmen who arrived on a motorcycle, The Punch reported.

A family source, speaking anonymously, recounted, “We were at the shop when the two young men zoomed into the compound wearing masks.

"One came in from the front door, while the other came in from the back door. They made their way to the parlour where Mike was relaxing and shot him twice.”

The witness, who narrowly escaped the attackers, described the chaos that ensued:

“As soon as I heard the gunshot, I rushed out, but one of them grabbed me, took my phone, and dragged me into the house.

"I managed to free myself and ran to the nearby compound. Most of the residents fled the scene, leaving Mike behind with the gunmen.”

After shooting Nnaji, the assailants set his body ablaze inside the house before fleeing the scene, The Vanguard.

The family source lamented the lack of assistance during the attack, stating,

“Out of fear, nobody came to help, and his corpse was severely burnt. Many household items were also completely destroyed.”

Nnaji, known for his jovial nature and involvement in local security, had lived in the community for many years.

The family member expressed disbelief at the brutal act, saying,

“He was a quiet and jovial man. I can’t understand why anyone would do such a thing to him.”

DSP Ukandu assured the community that the police would conduct a thorough investigation into the crime, vowing to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.

“We are committed to restoring peace and safety in the community,” he stated.

