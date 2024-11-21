A misunderstanding led to a gun duel between security operatives in Nnewi, Anambra State, after they mistook each other for IPOB gunmen

The incident, which occurred during preparations for the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, resulted in injuries to two passersby and the destruction of a vehicle

Anambra police have assured the public that the situation is under control and investigations are ongoing

A gun duel erupted between security operatives in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday evening following a misunderstanding that led both groups to mistake each other for gunmen from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The incident, which took place in the hometown of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who passed away on July 27 in London, occurred at Izuchukwu Junction on the Nnobi/Nnewi road.

Incident Overview

Tochukwu Ikenga, spokesperson for the Anambra police command, clarified to journalists in Anambra that the shooting ensued when one security agency mistakenly identified police operatives as hostile forces.

"The command is aware of the shooting incident that took place at Izuchukwu Junction on Nnobi/Nnewi road by 7pm on Wednesday, where security operatives mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them," Ikenga stated.

Ikenga emphasized that contrary to circulating reports, the incident was not an attempt to disrupt the burial of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

He noted, "We emphasize that the attack on the operatives was not from non-state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah."

Preliminary Investigation and Injuries

Initial reports indicated that the security operatives had been trailing a suspect to a checkpoint when the gunfire broke out.

Ikenga revealed that during the exchange, bullets struck the fuel tank of a Toyota Venza Sedan, which was subsequently destroyed by fire.

"Unfortunately, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was razed down," he added.

Two innocent passersby were injured during the incident and have since been taken to the hospital for treatment.

