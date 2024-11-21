American returnee found dead in Ogun state hotel, police confirm

The Ogun State Police have confirmed the death of 51-year-old Sunday Abidoye, whose body was found in a hotel room in Sagamu

His brother, Jimoh Godday, discovered the lifeless body after gaining access to the room with a spare key

The police have launched an investigation, collecting evidence from the scene and preparing for an autopsy to determine the cause of death

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of Sunday Abidoye, 51, whose lifeless body was found in a room at Creestar Hotel, GRA, Sagamu, on Wednesday.

The command's spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed the incident in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday.

Discovery and Investigation

According to Odutola, the Chief Security Officer of the hotel, Mr. Oluwole, reported the discovery of the deceased customer to the police.

Upon receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and found Abidoye's body already placed inside a car outside the hotel, being prepared for transfer to the morgue by his family.

Circumstances Leading to the Discovery

The deceased’s brother, Jimoh Godday, who resides in Imota, Lagos State, informed the police that Abidoye had arrived in Nigeria from the US on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Godday explained that he went to the hotel on Monday and, after knocking on Room 109 without receiving a response, obtained a spare key from the manager, leading to the discovery of his brother's lifeless body.

Evidence Collected

Odutola stated:

“Photos were taken, and various drugs and traditional medicines were recovered from the room. The center of the bed was soaked with a liquid-like substance. A friend of the deceased, Ogunmonti Ogunwole, confirmed that he had accompanied Sunday to purchase nine different types of medication the previous day due to complaints of illness.”

Next Steps

The body has been evacuated to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Morgue in Sagamu for an autopsy.

The cause of death remains unknown, and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

