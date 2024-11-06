Kaduna state government led by Uba Sani reunited 39 released minors with their families on Wednesday

Each child received N100,000 and an Itel A18s smartphone as part of the state government’s efforts to help them rebuild their lives

Governor Sani also offered a comprehensive support plan that includes education, skills training, and employment opportunities

Thirty-nine children from Kaduna state, previously detained by the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were reunited with their families on Wednesday, November 6.

Legit.ng recalled that the Federal High Court on Tuesday, November 5, struck out the suit against 119 individuals who were charged in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests.

The decision followed a request from M.D. Abubakar, representing the Attorney General of the Federation.

In a brief ceremony at the “Children’s Homes” along Katuru Road in Kaduna state, the state government gave each child N100,000 and an Itel A18s smartphone, Vanguard reported.

Governor Uba Sani pledged to support the children as they reintegrate into society, vowing to provide rehabilitation and empowerment opportunities to encourage them to become responsible, law-abiding citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere, Secretary to the Kaduna state government, mentioned that the governor instructed him to collect credentials from those who had completed their tertiary education.

“The Governor promised that some of them will receive start-up capital for trading, others will receive skills training, and some will be offered employment,” Meyere said.

As reported by Vanguard, Meyere explained further that the children were provided with phones, as they had lost theirs during detention, and that “the Governor graciously granted each of them N100,000 as a measure of goodwill.”

Shettima receives released minors at Aso Villa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that minors arraigned for treason during the #EndBadGovernance protest met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa.

The charges against the minors were withdrawn following President Tinubu's directive, and a federal high court in Abuja struck out the suit against 119 individuals.

The vice president is receiving the minors on behalf of President Tinubu before they are handed over to their respective state governors.

