Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has clammed the federal government led by President Tinubu for dragging minors to court

There was chaos at a federal high court in Abuja on Friday after some children who allegedly took part in the #EndBadGovernance protests collapsed while waiting to be arraigned

Reacting, Shehu Sani condemned the arrest of minors during the EndBadGovernance protests, their arraignment and called for their charges to be dropped

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately withdraw the charges slammed against minors who participated in the August 1-10, 2024, nationwide protest.

Shehu Sani slams Tinubu's govt for arraigning minors in court. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Shehu Sani

Minor faints before trial in Abuja court

Recall that on Friday, November 1, the police arraigned some EndBadGovernance protesters, who were mostly minor and malnourished.

In a viral video, one of the minors fainted while standing trial before the federal high court in Abuja on Friday, November 1.

The incident forced the judge to leave the courtroom while lawyers rushed the victim to the court clinic.

Shehu Sani: FG should withdraw the charges

Reacting, Shehu Sani in a post shared on his X page on Friday, described the development as "unfortunate and shameful."

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thereby called on President Tinubu to do the needful and allow the suspects return to their states.

Shehu Sani tweeted:

"The arrangement of those minors for their participation in protest is most unfortunate and shameful for our country’s democracy.The FG should withdraw the charges against them and return them back to their states."

Nigerians react as minor faints in court, Shehu Sani fumes

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from Shehu Sani's comment section on X below:

"@OJOADISA1 tweeted:

"The Federal Government through attorney general of the federation should be able to know that presenting of all this Minors before the court is not promoting the image of the country but what play out at courtroom today is more than drama but sometime look like drama."

@IHIMA_PRINCIPAL tweeted:

"It’s a big slap on Tinubu administration. Imagine if Jonathan had done half of what Tinubu is doing now to those who protested against his administration. Shame on federal Government."

@gabriel_bolatit tweeted:

"I agree with you 💯 the police left the main actors and arrested these teenagers."

@scentcare28 tweeted:

"It's very shameful of us as a country indeed."

Detained 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters granted bail

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the court granted bail to the ten individuals slammed with "treason charges" by the Nigerian government during the nationwide protests.

The trial judge gave four conditions which include each protester (defendant) providing sureties who are property owners in Abuja and depositing property documents and an "affidavit of means" to the court.

The judge has fixed September 27 for their trial and the protesters will be remanded in custody until they meet their bail requirements.

