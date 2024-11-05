BREAKING: Tinubu’s Govt Reverses 18-year Admission Benchmark in Tertiary Institutions
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - The new Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa has reversed the 18-year admission benchmark into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
Alausa hinted at the possibility of reviewing Nigeria’s education policy.
According to Vanguard, he stated this in his inaugural ministerial press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, November 5.
He, however, said there be no reversal on the federal government’s decision to void over 22,700 degree certificates obtained in some “fake” universities in neighbouring Togo and Benin Republic.
Source: Legit.ng
