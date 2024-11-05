Minors arraigned for treason during the #EndBadGovernance protest met with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa

The charges against the minors were withdrawn following President Tinubu's directive, and a federal high court in Abuja struck out the suit against 119 individuals

The vice-president is receiving the minors on behalf of President Tinubu before they are handed over to their respective state governors

Minors who were arraigned over the protest against economic hardship are currently meeting with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa.

The nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest, which lasted from August 1-10, had seen widespread participation and sparked considerable outrage.

On November 4, President Bola Tinubu directed Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), to withdraw the charges against the minors.

The arraignment of the minors for treason had ignited public outcry, leading the AGF to request the police to hand over the case files.

Subsequently, on November 5, a federal high court in Abuja struck out the suit against 119 individuals who allegedly took part in the protest. The minors were released following the court's decision.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is receiving the minors on behalf of President Tinubu. At the villa, the children will be handed over to their respective state governors.

Present at the villa are Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna; and Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano. Other officials on hand to receive the minors include Tunji Alausa, minister of education; Nentawe Yilwatda, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction; Balarabe Lawal, environment minister; and Tanko Sununu, minister of state for education.

This meeting marks a significant step in addressing the concerns raised during the #EndBadGovernance protest and highlights the government's commitment to resolving the issues peacefully.

Daniel Regha speaks on Tinubu's order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Daniel Regha has reacted to President Bola Tinubu's order to release the minors arrested during the August nationwide protest.

The children were kept in a cell and deprived of food which made them look malnourished. Their case was handled by a judge who granted them N10m bail.

