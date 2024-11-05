President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has ordered the release of the minors involved in the nationwide protest

This is as the court officially ended the legal proceedings against 119 individuals who were charged in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests

The decision followed a request from M.D. Abubakar, representing the Attorney General of the Federation, sought to discontinue the charges

Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, granted the application without any objection during Tuesday's court session

A Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Tuesday, November 5, struck out the suit against 119 protesters charged with alleged treason, for participating in the August nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Legit.ng recalls that defendants, who are mostly minors were arraigned in the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday, November 1, for participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protesters against hunger and economic hardship.

The protesters, mostly minors were charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria. This development sparked a fresh debate in the polity as one of them fainted before the commencement of the trial.

But on Tuesday, Obiora Egwuatu, the presiding judge, struck out the case following an application by M.D Abubakar, counsel to the attorney-general of the federation (AGF).

As reported by The Cable, Abubakar had applied to take over and discontinue the suit.

At the session on Tuesday, Abubakar prayed the court to allow the AGF take over the charge.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Tuesday.

