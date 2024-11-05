Comrade Timi Frank as reacted as the federal government withdrew the treason charge slammed against the detained EndBadGovernace protesters including minors

In a statement on Tuesday, he commended President Tinubu’s decision describing it as a "step in the right direction"

Former APC spokesperson, Timi Frank, called for further investigations and the replacement of the service chiefs "who failed to bring this matter to his attention"

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, described President Tinubu’s directive on the release of minors arrested and detained during the #EndBadGovernance protests as a step in the right direction.

Legit.ng recalled that the Federal High Court on Tuesday, November 5, struck out the suit against 119 individuals who were charged in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protests

The decision followed a request from M.D. Abubakar, representing the Attorney General of the Federation.

Reacting, Frank, in a statement, however, urged the president to equally order the release of all detainees being held for exercising their constitutional right to protest against bad government policies.

He added that the “President is known to have embarked on and led a series of protests during the pro-democracy struggle and in 2012 when the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan removed fuel subsidies.”

Speaking further, Frank urged President Tinubu to investigate the failure of security agencies to address the issue promptly and consider replacing them.

Frank said:

“We warmly welcome President Bola Tinubu’s decision to order the immediate release of minors arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protests from detention.

“The fact that minors were detained for over 90 days without prompt attention from the president’s office raises concerns about the effectiveness of our intelligence agencies.

“We urge the President to investigate this lapse and consider replacing intelligence chiefs who failed to bring this matter to his attention.”

The Guardian and the Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday.

Shettima receives released minors at Aso Villa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that minors arraigned for treason during the #EndBadGovernance protest met with Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa.

The charges against the minors were withdrawn following President Tinubu's directive, and a federal high court in Abuja struck out the suit against 119 individuals.

The vice-president is receiving the minors on behalf of President Tinubu before they are handed over to their respective state governors.

