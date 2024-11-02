The Attorney General of the Federation and minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has reacted to the charging of minors to court

FCT, Abuja - The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to transfer the case of the #EndBadGovernance protesters to his office.

Legit.ng recalls that defendants, who are mostly minors were arraigned in the Federal High Court Abuja on Friday, November 1 for participating in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protesters against hunger and economic hardship.

The protesters, mostly minors were charged with alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilize Nigeria.

Fagbemi said there are some issues his office will need to look into to enable him to make an informed decision.

The AGF made this known in a statement issued on Friday night, November 1, Channels Television.

The minister said he does not have the power to vary the court order which remanded the defendants in detention centers and adjourned the case to January.

“I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the case file to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday 2nd November 2024.

“I have further directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a federal high court in Abuja granted N10 million bail each to 72 #EndBadGovernance protesters on Friday, November 1.

According to the bail condition, Egwuatu said each defendant must provide two sureties in like sum.

Police speak on charging minors to court.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) defended its decision to charge teenagers to court for participating in the nationwide Endbadgovernance protest.

The Force PRO, Muyiwa Ogunjobi, said anybody who is more than 7 years old can be charged to court.

Ogunjobi accused the teenagers of hijacking the nationwide protest, being violent, and flying the Russian flag.

