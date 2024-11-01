NAFDAC has alerted Nigerians against the use of an unregistered brand of condoms in Nigeria - Foula Condom

The agency, in a notice issued on Thursday, October 31, stated that the condom is not registered and cited major health risks because the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products are not guaranteed

Consumers are urged to report any suspicion of the sale of substandard and falsified medicines or medical devices to the nearest NAFDAC office

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the illegal sale and distribution of an unregistered brand of condoms in Nigeria.

NAFDAC warns against fake condoms. Prof Moji Adeyeye is the DG of NAFDAC. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @NafdacAgency

The agency on Thursday, October 31, in a notice shared on its X page, said officials from the Post-Marketing Surveillance directorate discovered Foula condoms (packaged in threes) in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, and Zango, Katsina state.

The alert read:

“The condom is not registered by NAFDAC for use in Nigeria, and the labelling of the product is not in the English Language.

“Condoms are a proven effective barrier method that can be used as a dual-purpose method for both prevention of unintended pregnancy and protection against HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. To be most effective, any barrier method used for contraception or preventing infection must be used correctly.”

It stated that the illegal distribution or sale of unregistered condoms poses a risk as the safety, quality, and efficacy of the products are not guaranteed.

