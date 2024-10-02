In a significant operation aimed at protecting consumers and maintaining market integrity, NAFDAC has seized counterfeit cosmetics worth ₦37 million in Abuja

In a decisive move to protect consumers, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intensified its efforts to eliminate counterfeit and illegally imported cosmetics from the market in Abuja.

Acting on intelligence reports, NAFDAC's Investigation & Enforcement Directorate conducted coordinated raids across supermarkets and open markets, including Wuse and Garki markets.

NAFDAC seize products valued at N37 million

During these operations, several unregistered and counterfeit cosmetics were seized, with a total street value of ₦37 million. NAFDAC is committed to investigating the sources of these illegal products and will take strict regulatory action against those involved.

All confiscated items will be destroyed in line with the Agency’s laws and regulations, ensuring public safety.

This crackdown showed NAFDAC's dedication to safeguarding public health and maintaining the integrity of the market.

The statement read in full below:

