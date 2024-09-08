The Nigerian public has been warned to remain vigilant following an alarming revelation from the country’s top regulatory body

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has accused a prominent faith-based organization of using its name to deceive unsuspecting individuals

This latest development raises concerns over the sale of unapproved products under the guise of spiritual healing

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian public regarding the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a religious organization led by the popular Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The agency claims the ministry is misleading the public by falsely using its name to promote unregistered products.

In a statement released on Sunday, NAFDAC's Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasized that none of the products sold or advertised by the ministry have been approved by the regulatory body. The agency is urging Nigerians to remain cautious and not fall victim to the deception.

"NAFDAC wishes to alert the public about the activities of a faith-based organization, Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, which has been using the NAFDAC name to deceive unsuspecting individuals," the agency said.

The statement continues:

“NAFDAC has received numerous petitions from concerned citizens regarding Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, located at Km 5 Effurun, Sapele Road, Delta State. The ministry has been promoting Miracle Water and Miracle Soap with claims of healing and miracles, and selling them to unsuspecting members of the public. The Minister showcased the use of Miracle Water and Miracle Soap on social media to claim healing for barrenness, stating that women would conceive twins if they used the soap. He openly told his congregation that the soap is NAFDAC registered, leading the public to visit the office to confirm these claims.”

“The petitioners also submitted the following products from the Spiritual Ministry to NAFDAC to verify the bogus claims. The products are Miracle & Healing Water, River Jordan Water, the Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida, A New Beginning Mount Camel Miracle Water, Water of Life, Miracle Water from The Pool of Bethsaida (1L), A New Beginning Pool of Bethsaida Water, and Father Smelled Perfume.”

“The Coordinator was also directed to visit the Ministry to establish the veracity of the claims in the petitions and take necessary regulatory action on the production facility in the Ministry where the Miracle water and other products are produced. The State Coordinator covertly bought the Miracle Water (25cl) for 3000 naira from the Ministries and took the pictures.

“On Wednesday, August 14th 2024, the State Coordinator Delta State visited the Mercy Land Ministry and met the Head of Service – Mr. Ogunleye Fufeyin and the Chief Security Officer. The officials denied producing Miracle and Healing Water or Soap even with the evidence of the receipt of purchase. He claimed that only the Logo and address on the label were theirs but not the product. The HOS added that they only have a pool of Bethsaida water, which is spiritual and artificial. The HOS requested time to meet with other staff and returned. He returned after 30 minutes and refused to cooperate, asking them to see the CSO.

“On August 27th 2024, a team of Investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC and Federal Task Force on Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods visited the Ministry to commence investigation on the place of purchase or the manufacturing site for possible sample collection, for laboratory analysis, but the officials did not cooperate with the team. Letters of invitation were issued to the officials to report on August 28th, but it was not honoured. The company instead submitted a Legal document at NAFDAC Headquarters Abuja on August 28th, 2024 and asked to come back on September 3rd, 2024, to organise their document before coming. The Agency then gave the Prophet till the 29th to report to the investigation and Enforcement NAFDAC Office Asaba for further necessary investigation.

“Investigation and Enforcement Asaba waited for the Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries officials based on their earlier request to report for commencement of the investigation, but they still refused to show up. On September 3rd, 2024, they forwarded some documents instead of asking for more time to report,” it explained.

“In continuation of our investigation, NAFDAC Investigation and Enforcement has sealed the Globod Table Water factory to aid and abet the production, sale, and advertisement of unregistered and unwholesome Miracle Water under the pretext of Fake NAFDAC Registration Number.

“At this point, it is very clear that Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, KM 5, is not ready to present itself for investigation of production and advertisement of suspected falsified, unwholesome, and unregistered miracle products.

“NAFDAC wishes to inform the public that none of these products being advertised and sold are registered with NAFDAC. The public is also being advised to stop patronizing any of these Miracle products. NAFDAC is scientific organization that is guided by verifiable scientific facts before registering any product.

NAFDAC takes action in Bauchi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had commenced a three-day operation in Bauchi to rid the state's markets of counterfeit Milo chocolate drinks.

The exercise, which started on Tuesday, August 20, was a response to a directive from NAFDAC's headquarters, Paul Kamai, the agency's director in Bauchi, said.

