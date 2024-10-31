Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of bulk electricity supply to parts of Northern Nigeria, ending a prolonged blackout.

According to TCN, power was reinstated through the 330 kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line I at 4:56 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

Relief for millions as electricity is restored in 7 key northern states after weeks of darkness

This information was disclosed in a statement by Ndidi Mbah, TCN's General Manager of Public Affairs, in Abuja on Thursday.

TCN reconnects seven states

The company reported that electricity supply has resumed in Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States after completing repairs on the damaged section of the Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line.

Mbah added that with this restoration, the Apir-Lafia 330 kV transmission line 2 is now active, allowing bulk power transmission to these areas once again.

Mbah said:

“As restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line. All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand.

“Work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of TCN’s personnel to the affected sections of the vandalised 330kV transmission line II."

She further mentioned that, in the interim, teams of linesmen will conduct additional patrols on the 330 kV line II to verify that no other sections are affected as repair efforts proceed.

TCN expressed gratitude to those impacted for their patience and understanding while its engineers worked tirelessly to restore the 330 kV transmission line II.

The company also acknowledged the vital role electricity plays in the daily lives of Nigerians and emphasized its commitment to completing repairs promptly to boost bulk power supply to the areas impacted by the incident.

