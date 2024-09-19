NAFDAC Destroys ₦43 Billion Worth of Counterfeit Drugs and Medical Devices in Major Operation
- In a major crackdown, NAFDAC destroyed ₦43 billion worth of counterfeit and substandard products in Ibadan
- The operation, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, involved the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome items
- NAFDAC's Director-General, Christiana Adeyeye, emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to the seizure of over 30 types of products, including banned Codeine substances and narcotic drugs
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
In a significant move to combat the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed items worth ₦43 billion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.
The exercise, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area, saw the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome regulated products.
NAFDAC’s Director-General, Christiana Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shabba Mohammed, highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to this operation.
NAFDAC destroys ₦43 billion fake products
Providing a detailed breakdown of the seized products, Adeyeye noted that several raids were conducted at various locations, resulting in the confiscation of both unregistered and registered pharmaceutical items.
"The confiscated products include aphrodisiacs, sex enhancement drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and prescription-only medications," she said.
She further elaborated, "More than 30 types of products were seized in total. These included banned Codeine substances, narcotic drugs, antimalarials, aphrodisiacs, analgesics, and antibiotics worth over ₦48 million, all confiscated from drug hawkers."
NAFDAC also gathered intelligence on the illegal warehousing, sale, and distribution of Schedule One narcotics by certain pharmaceutical vendors in Lagos and other locations across the country. "The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate raided several pharmaceutical warehouses and premises nationwide, seizing products worth over ₦700 million," Adeyeye added.
Additional items for destruction were mopped up from circulation during raids by the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.
Adeyeye called on the public to support NAFDAC in its fight against counterfeit drugs, fake products, and unwholesome processed food by reporting unscrupulous manufacturers and businessmen engaging in illegal practices to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt investigation.
NAFDAC discloses findings on water
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian public regarding the activities of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, a religious organization led by the popular Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.
The agency claims the ministry is misleading the public by falsely using its name to promote unregistered products.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.