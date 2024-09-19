In a major crackdown, NAFDAC destroyed ₦43 billion worth of counterfeit and substandard products in Ibadan

The operation, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, involved the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome items

NAFDAC's Director-General, Christiana Adeyeye, emphasized the collaborative efforts that led to the seizure of over 30 types of products, including banned Codeine substances and narcotic drugs

In a significant move to combat the proliferation of counterfeit and substandard products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed items worth ₦43 billion in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.

The exercise, which took place at a dumpsite in Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area, saw the destruction of falsified drugs, medical devices, and other unwholesome regulated products.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Christiana Adeyeye, represented by the Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Shabba Mohammed, highlighted the collaborative efforts that led to this operation.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the seized products, Adeyeye noted that several raids were conducted at various locations, resulting in the confiscation of both unregistered and registered pharmaceutical items.

"The confiscated products include aphrodisiacs, sex enhancement drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and prescription-only medications," she said.

She further elaborated, "More than 30 types of products were seized in total. These included banned Codeine substances, narcotic drugs, antimalarials, aphrodisiacs, analgesics, and antibiotics worth over ₦48 million, all confiscated from drug hawkers."

NAFDAC also gathered intelligence on the illegal warehousing, sale, and distribution of Schedule One narcotics by certain pharmaceutical vendors in Lagos and other locations across the country. "The Investigation and Enforcement Directorate raided several pharmaceutical warehouses and premises nationwide, seizing products worth over ₦700 million," Adeyeye added.

Additional items for destruction were mopped up from circulation during raids by the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

Adeyeye called on the public to support NAFDAC in its fight against counterfeit drugs, fake products, and unwholesome processed food by reporting unscrupulous manufacturers and businessmen engaging in illegal practices to the nearest NAFDAC office for prompt investigation.

