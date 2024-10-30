A magistrate court in Kuje, Abuja, has granted a federal lawmaker from Abia state, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, N500,000 bail

Ikwechegh was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on assault and threat to life for assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya

The lawmaker representing Abia North/South federal constituency in the house of representatives pleaded not guilty to the charges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja- The lawmaker representing Abia North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, has been granted N500,000 bail following an assault on a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

A magistrate court in Kuje, Abuja granted the Abia lawmaker bail on Wednesday, October 30.

Ikwechegh pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge bordering on assault and threat to life. Photo credit: Hon. Alex Ifeanyi Ikwechegh

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abuwatseya dragged Ikwechegh to court for assaulting him on Sunday, October 27.

Abuwatseya’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, explained that the Inspector General of Police Special Investment Unit will prosecute the matter at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja.

Ikwechegh was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on assault and threat to life.

As reported by TheCable, the federal lawmaker, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges were filed by the office of the inspector-general of police.

Abuwatseya filed a petition against Ikwechegh over an alleged assault before the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Monday, October 28.

The Bolt driver accused Ikwechegh of grievous assault, abuse of power, attempted murder, and threat to life.

Read more stories on Bolt driver and Abia lawmaker:

Alex Ikwechegh tenders heartfelt apology to Bolt driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikwechegh finally apologised for his improper conduct toward a Bolt driver as seen in a viral video.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikwechegh expressed regret for the embarrassment and harm caused to the driver, his constituents, and the nation.

He confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian police in their investigation and pledged to undertake measures, including professional counselling and community service, to prevent such incidents in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng