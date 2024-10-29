The House of Representatives has condemned a member caught in a viral video assaulting a ride-hailing driver

Akin Rotimi Jr, the spokesperson of the house, said the national assembly takes the allegation of assault seriously and condemned the development

According to Rotimi Jr, the House is monitoring the situation and urged the public to remain calm and allow the police to do their job

The House of Representatives has swiftly condemned the assault on a ride-hailing driver by one of its members, Alex Ikwechegh. A viral video showed Ikwechegh physically confronting and threatening Stephen Abuwatseya, sparking widespread outrage and calls for action.

In response, the House of Representatives issued a statement expressing serious concern over the incident. Spokesman Akin Rotimi Jr emphasized that the House takes allegations of misconduct seriously and holds its members to high standards of ethical conduct and accountability.

The House urged the public to allow the police investigation to unfold and invited further feedback via email. The lawmaker from Abia State is currently in police custody at the Maitama Police Station, undergoing questioning.

This incident highlights the importance of accountability and ethical behaviour among public officials. The House of Representatives expressed its commitment to upholding these values and addressing any behaviour that falls short.

According to the police, an investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected. The incident reminds public officials of the need to maintain the highest standards of conduct and respect for the public they serve.

The house statement reads in part:

“We remain dedicated to upholding the values of accountability, transparency, and ethical behaviour that define the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”

