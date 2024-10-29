A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, has finally apologized for his improper conduct toward a Bolt driver as seen in a viral video

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikwechegh expressed regret for the embarrassment and harm caused to the driver, his constituents, and the nation

He confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian Police in their investigation and pledged to undertake measures, including professional counseling and community service, to prevent such incidents in the future

A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, who assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver who went to deliver a package to him has tendered a public apology.

Ikwechegh admitted that his behaviour did not meet the standards expected of a public official.

He issued the public apology on Monday, October 28, saying:

“As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

He said he regretted the harm and embarrassment his actions had caused Abuwatseya, his constituents, and the public.

He also confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian Police, pledging to support their investigation and uphold accountability.

“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable,” the statement read.

He also applauded the Nigeria Police Force for upholding the law and protecting the rights of the citizens.

The lawmaker stated:

“I also appreciate the swift condemnation of my actions by my party and the Nigerian Police, demonstrating our collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.”

Ikwechegh noted that he was taking immediate steps to address the underlying issues that led to this incident.

“I am seeking professional counselling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again. Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.”

