BREAKING: Abia Lawmaker Bows to Pressure, Tenders Heartfelt Apology to Bolt Driver
- A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, has finally apologized for his improper conduct toward a Bolt driver as seen in a viral video
- In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikwechegh expressed regret for the embarrassment and harm caused to the driver, his constituents, and the nation
- He confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian Police in their investigation and pledged to undertake measures, including professional counseling and community service, to prevent such incidents in the future
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
A member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, who assaulted an e-hailing (Bolt) driver who went to deliver a package to him has tendered a public apology.
Ikwechegh admitted that his behaviour did not meet the standards expected of a public official.
He issued the public apology on Monday, October 28, saying:
“As a public servant, I recognise the trust placed in me by my constituents and the Nigerian people. My behaviour fell short of the standards expected of me, and for that, I am truly sorry.”
He said he regretted the harm and embarrassment his actions had caused Abuwatseya, his constituents, and the public.
He also confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian Police, pledging to support their investigation and uphold accountability.
“I want to assure the public that I am fully cooperating with the Nigerian Police investigation into this matter. I support their efforts to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible are held accountable,” the statement read.
He also applauded the Nigeria Police Force for upholding the law and protecting the rights of the citizens.
The lawmaker stated:
“I also appreciate the swift condemnation of my actions by my party and the Nigerian Police, demonstrating our collective commitment to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens.”
Ikwechegh noted that he was taking immediate steps to address the underlying issues that led to this incident.
“I am seeking professional counselling to ensure that such behaviour never happens again. Additionally, I will be engaging in community service initiatives focused on promoting respect, empathy, and understanding.”
Abuja driver files petition against Alex Ikwechegh
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, filed a petition against Alex Ikwechegh, over an alleged assault.
Abuwatseya filed the petition through his lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe of the Deji Adeyanju & Partners law firm before the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Monday, October 28.
As reported by The Punch, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed it was aware of the incident, and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has invited Hon. Ikwechegh for questioning.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.