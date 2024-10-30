A lawmaker representing Abia North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, has been dragged to court

A Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya dragged Ikwechegh to court on Wednesday, October 30 over alleged assault

Abuwatseya’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, explained that the Inspector General of Police Special Investment Unit will prosecute the matter at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has dragged a lawmaker representing Abia North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, to court for assaulting him on Sunday, October 27.

The Inspector General of Police Special Investment Unit will prosecute the matter at the Kuje Magistrate Court in Abuja.

According to The Nation, Abuwatseya’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 30.

Adeyanju explained that Ikwechegh will be arraigned before a Kuje Magistrate Court by the Police for assaulting Abuwatseya, who is a nominal complainant in the matter.

“We are on our way to Kuje Magistrate Court for the arraignment of the honourable member who assaulted our client, Mr, Steven, a bolt driver. The IGP’s SPECIAL INVESTIGATION UNIT (SIU) is in charge of the investigation and prosecution. The media is invited to cover the arraignment, which is scheduled for 12pm today at Kuje Magistrate.”

Abuwatseya filed a petition against Ikwechegh over an alleged assault before the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Monday, October 28.

The Bolt driver accused Ikwechegh of grievous assault, abuse of power, attempted murder, and threat to life.

Alex Ikwechegh tenders heartfelt apology to Bolt driver

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikwechegh finally apologised for his improper conduct toward a Bolt driver as seen in a viral video.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Ikwechegh expressed regret for the embarrassment and harm caused to the driver, his constituents, and the nation.

He confirmed his cooperation with the Nigerian police in their investigation and pledged to undertake measures, including professional counselling and community service, to prevent such incidents in the future

