FCT, Abuja - The FCT police command on Monday, October 28, said it has received a report at the Maitama divisional headquarters regarding an incident involving a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, and Alexander Ikwegh, who represents the Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia state.

Legit.ng reports that the incident occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at a residence on Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Ikwegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Abuwatseya was physically assaulted.

The FCT Police Command expressed grave concern over the federal lawmaker's "dismissive attitude towards the office of the inspector general of police following the incident."

After slapping the victim, the Abia-born legislator remarked with contempt, “You can go ahead and call the inspector general of police". Per a statement by the FCT police command, Ikwegh's statement depicts "a troubling disregard for the authority of law enforcement".

The FCT police command said currently, the suspect is at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning.

Legit.ng understands that the FCT commissioner of police, Olatunji Disu, has mandated a thorough investigation into the matter.

