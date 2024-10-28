A viral video allegedly shows Alex Ikwechegh, House of Representatives member for Aba North & South, berating and assaulting a Bolt driver

In the footage, Ikwechegh reportedly threatened the driver and used derogatory language after the driver requested he come outside to receive the delivery

Social media users expressed disappointment in the lawmaker's conduct, with many calling for justice and the arrest of the lawmaker

Nigerians have voiced outrage after a video surfaced showing Alex Ikwechegh, a member of the House of Representatives representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency, allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver.

Legit.ng gathered that the driver had arrived at the lawmaker's Maitama residence in Abuja to deliver a package where he encountered an unlikely situation.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, captures the lawmaker allegedly berating and slapping the driver after the driver requested that Ikwechegh come outside to collect the delivery, The Punch reported.

The lawmaker was heard saying:

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man (driver) disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen. Can you imagine this rat? I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money.

"I am not going to give this boy one naira of my money. I will tie you up, lie you down, and put you in my generator house. Do you know where you are? Look at this monkey."

Nigerians fume over reaction of lawmaker

The incident has spurred widespread condemnation from Nigerians who perceive the lawmaker’s actions as an abuse of power.

Via X, many expressed shock at the display of aggression and the apparent disregard for the rights of the driver.

@OsinachiNuel said:

"Nigerian politicians are notorious for unruly behavior at home, abusing power and treating citizens without respect. But once they step outside the country, they suddenly become humble and compliant, realizing they’re now in a system where laws work and actions have real consequences🤦🏾🤦🏾"

@ibirogba2000 said:

"Most of the people that are always critical of President are worse than people in government. Many people act sanctimonious while out of government. Give them small power and they will turn to be a demigod and worse. I will not let anyone bully me."

@ndidi_patricia said:

“Justice must be served. Alex is a tyrant and needs to be fired.” Their slogan is always. Do you know who I be ?lo. ? Smh nonsense."

@OlisaNwosu said:

"The dude's calmness while getting this denigration is something that Lawyer throwing things at his wife could have managed. Calmness amidst utter provocation is a super power."

See the video here:

