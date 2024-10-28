A Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has taken action against a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh

Abuwatseya filed a petition against a federal lawmaker before the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

The driver's lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe of the Deji Adeyanju & Partners law firm filed the petition on Monday, October 28

FCT, Abuja - A Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, has filed a petition against a member of the House of Representatives, Alex Ikwechegh, over an alleged assault.

Abuwatseya filed the petition through his lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe of the Deji Adeyanju & Partners law firm before the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Monday, October 28.

As reported by The Punch, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed it was aware of the incident, and the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has invited Hon. Ikwechegh for questioning.

He accused Ikwechegh of grievous assault, abuse of power, attempted murder, and threat to life.

The driver called for an investigation into the matter and possible prosecution of the lawmaker.

According to the letter, Abuwatseya explained that he didn’t food into the compound because of Bolt's service laid down principles.

The driver expressed disappointment over the Abia federal lawmaker’s conduct.

The letter read in parts:

“At a time when several Nigerians are increasingly being subjected to enforced disappearance by state and non-state actors, we particularly find Hon. Ikwechegh’s threat to cause our client’s disappearance as a national issue that deserves immediate investigation.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that we kindly request that you investigate the issues raised in this petition with a view to prosecuting Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh.”

Police send message to Alex Ikwechegh, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) urged the public to refrain from using the name or office of the inspector-general of police (IGP) to intimidate others.

According to the police, "such actions undermine the values of impartiality that the IGP's office upholds".

The police gave this warning on Monday, October 28, after viral videos showed Alex Ikwechegh, the member representing Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia state, assaulting one Stephen Abuwatseya in Abuja.

