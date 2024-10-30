A 35-year-old man has been remanded in prison for allegedly insulting Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on social media

Charged with cyberstalking and defamation, Gyenger faced the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court but his plea wasn't taken

The case, reported by the governor's ADC, ASP Ver Ingyatu, continues with further mention scheduled for December 17

A 35-year-old man, Paul Gyenger, has been remanded in prison for allegedly calling Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State a "chronic womanizer" on his social media platform.

Gyenger, who resides in Makurdi, faces charges of cyberstalking and defamation of character brought by the police.

Makurdi man arrested for allegedly insulting Benue Governor. Photo credit: X/@hyacinthalia

Source: Twitter

Gyenger was arraigned before the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. However, the Chief Magistrate, Mr. Kelvin Mbanongun, did not take the suspect's plea due to a lack of jurisdiction.

The matter has been adjourned until December 17 for further mention.

Social media post lands man in prison

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Godwin Ato, informed the court that the case was reported at the Anti-cyber-crimes and Narcotics Unit in Makurdi by the ADC to the governor, ASP Ver Ingyatu, on October 16, 2024.

Ingyatu reported that the suspect posted on a Facebook account bearing the name Terna Sunday Tyo, alleging that "the Governor is a chronic womanizer."

The complainant also stated that the suspect used abusive words in the Tiv language to defame the governor's character in various ways on the same Facebook account.

The case continues to unfold as the court awaits further proceedings in December.

Brief note on Hycinth Alia

Hyacinth Iormem Alia is a Nigerian Catholic cleric and politician who has been serving as the 19th Governor of Benue State since May 29, 2023. Born on May 15, 1966, in Mbangur, Benue State, Alia has a rich educational background, including degrees in Religious Studies, Sacred Theology, and Biomedical Ethics.

Before his political career, he was known for his work in healthcare administration and educational management. Alia was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1990.

He won the Benue State gubernatorial election in March 2023 as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

