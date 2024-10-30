President Bola Tinubu's seven ministerial nominees are set to be screened by the Nigerian Senate

It was disclosed that Bianca Ojukwu and six other minister-designates have arrived at the National Assembly for the screening

The nominees from the Senate's order paper include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees have arrived at the National Assembly complex for screening by the Senate.

The Senate is set to screen Oduwole, Bianca Ojukwu, Yilwatda, and other ministerial nominees. Photo credit: @joduwole, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Almost all the nominees are in the office of the special adviser to the president on Senate matters, Senator Basheer Lado, waiting to be officially admitted into the Senate Chambers.

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, October 30, the names of the seven ministerial nominees have been listed on the order paper as one of the businesses to be conducted by the Senate.

The nominees listed on the order paper of the Senate include: Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Suwaiba Said Ahmad Ph.D.

After the nominees were announced, some people had condemned Bianca's nomination.

Vanguard confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu reshuffled his cabinet on Wednesday, October 23.

Tinubu appointed seven new ministers, including Bianca Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

