The Kano state Hisbah board said its operatives have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa commissioner for special duties, over an alleged illicit affair with a married woman in Kano

Abba Sufi, DG of the Kano Hisbah board, told journalists on Friday, October 18, that operatives arrested the commissioner at an uncompleted building he owns in the city

Hisbah arrested Sankara after Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband, reported that the commissioner was engaging in an illicit affair with his wife, Tasleem Baba Nabegu, the mother of his two children

Kano, Kano state - The Kano state Hisbah board on Friday, October 18, confirmed the arrest and detention of the Jigawa commissioner of special duties, Auwal Sankara.

As reported by The Punch, Sankara was nabbed for allegedly having an illicit affair with a married woman.

According to Abba Sufi, Hisbah board's director general (DG), Sankara was caught red-handed with the married woman in an uncompleted building.

He said the arrest was made possible through tracking after receiving a series of complaints on Sankara.

Sufi said:

“Yes, it is true, we have arrested Auwal Danladi Sankara, the Jigawa commissioner, with a married woman in an uncompleted building that belongs to him."

Following the update by Hisbah, Legit.ng looks at some facts about the embattled Jigawa commissioner.

1) Ally of Badaru

Going by picture posts on his known Facebook page, Sankara is a big supporter of Mohammed Abubakar Badaru.

Badaru is the current minister of defence of Nigeria and the immediate past governor of Jigawa state.

2) Ex-SSA in Jigawa

Sankara worked under Badaru as the senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor on new media.

In Nigeria, the SSA role is given to a person to assist a particular leader in government.

3) Auwal Sankara in second year as commissioner

In July 2022, Badaru appointed Sankara as commissioner, special duties.

Sankara was screened by the state house of assembly, where he was accepted unanimously by all the members, Blueprint newspaper noted.

4) Married since 2015

According to information on his Facebook page, Sankara got married in April 2015.

The status of his marriage is, however, not immediately, clear.

5) Brother to PDP house of reps aspirant

Nafiu Danladi Sankara, a former house of representatives aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is Auwal Sankara's brother.

Nafiu Sankara is the managing director (MD) of Sankara Nigeria Limited.

Jigawa governor suspends aide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state suspended his special adviser on salary and pensions, Bashir Ado, over an alleged premature statement on N70,000 minimum wage.

The government said it viewed with serious concern, an incorrect statement circulating in various sections of the media alleging that Governor Namadi has approved N70,000 as a new minimum wage for workers in the state.

