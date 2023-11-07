The Kano state government is planning on marrying off controversial TikToker Murja Kunya, others

The state Hisbah board said the initiative will also provide support for their business endeavours.

The Commander-General of the Hisbah board Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, said the objective is to improve their moral values

Kano state - The Kano Hisbah is planning to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

In an attempt to improve their moral values, Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya and others to the Command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation on Monday, November 6.

They were encouraged to bring their educational and business certificates to the meeting, Leadership reported.

The Commander-General of Hisbah board Sheikh Aminu Daurawa said the primary purpose of this gathering is to offer support to those interested in receiving assistance from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking while unveiling the scheme, Daueawa said:

“We are willing to give you all the necessary support to live a sustainable life, those of you that have fiancees or are interested in marriage we promise to organize a grand wedding and take responsibility for all the expenses.”

Sheikh Daurawa said that all TikTok users who need capital support, should write a business plan and submit it to the Hisbah board, if they are satisfied with the information they have provided, the Kano government will support them with capital.

According to Daily Trust, Kunya sparked heated controversy after she was arrested by the policeover indecent behaviour and use of vulgar language on social media, particularly TikTok.

Kano governor to sponsor mass wedding with N854m

Governor Yusuf announced a plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the massive wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf wed 1,700 couples

The New Nigeria People's Party(NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf joined 1,700 couples at the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Kwankwaso was the representative of the grooms while Governor Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

The grand wedding ceremony was held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque on Friday, October 13.

Fifty thousand dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride in the ceremony officiated by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen.

Kano government gifts 1800 couples bed, food, clothes

As part of the mass wedding plan, the couples were also given a bed, bedding, food, and clothes, with the couple required to repay the gifts to the state government in case of divorce.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Yusuf described the event as a testament to the state’s dedication to promoting culture, tradition and social cohesion among the people.

