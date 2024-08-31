Hackers have taken over the official Facebook page of the Kano State Hisbah Board, posting explicit content to its 82,000 followers

The board, known for enforcing Islamic moral regulations, is working to regain control of the page

Commander General Aminu Daurawa has urged the public to report the compromised page to Meta

The official Facebook page of the Kano State Hisbah Board, an agency responsible for enforcing Islamic moral regulations, has been compromised by suspected hackers.

Since Wednesday, the page, which boasts over 82,000 followers, has been inundated with explicit and inappropriate content.

Hackers take over hisbah's facebook. Photo credit: Facebook/Hisbah

Source: Facebook

The breach has prompted concerned Facebook users to report the issue to Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The Kano Hisbah Board has confirmed the hacking incident and is actively working to regain control of the page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Duarawa speaks on hacked facebook account

Aminu Daurawa, the Commander General of the board, addressed the situation, urging the public to report the compromised page.

"Kano State Hisbah Board is aware that its Facebook page has been hacked and inappropriate things are being shared," Daurawa stated. He assured that efforts are underway to restore the account to its rightful state.

The Hisbah Board is well-known for its strict enforcement of moral codes under Islamic law in Kano State. Its activities include the destruction of alcoholic beverages, the arrest of unmarried couples found in hotels, and the prohibition of mannequins in boutiques.

The hacking incident has raised concerns among the public, highlighting the vulnerabilities of social media platforms and the importance of cybersecurity measures for public institutions.

Hackers steal money from over 1000 accounts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has officially verified the arrests of two suspects who are allegedly part of a syndicate involved in the unauthorised access of over 1000 bank accounts within Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson for Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu.

This follows an earlier alarm raised by the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) about the heightened number of bank fraud cases in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng