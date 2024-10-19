Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has suspended Auwalu Sankara, the Commissioner for Special Duties

Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has taken swift action by suspending Auwalu Sankara, the Commissioner for Special Duties.

Legit.ng reports that this follows his arrest by the Kano State Hisbah Board on Friday, October 18.

Jigawa governor, Namadi suspends commissioner over alleged adultery Photo credit: @IbraheemFada/@uanamadi

Source: Twitter

Sankara was reportedly apprehended in an uncompleted building with a married woman, sparking controversy.

Kano state Hisbah confirms arrest

The arrest was confirmed by the Director General of Kano State Hisbah, Dr. Abba Sufi, who stated that Sankara was taken into custody on Friday evening.

Sufi did not provide further details but mentioned that the arrest was made in line with Hisbah’s moral enforcement laws, The Punch reported.

Commissioner denies allegations

In response to the arrest, Sankara issued a statement late Friday, vehemently denying the accusations, Vanguard reported.

His words:

"These claims are false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation."

He maintained that the allegations were part of a malicious plot to damage his public image.

Governor orders suspension pending investigation

The Jigawa State government, in a statement issued by Malam Bala Ibrahim, the Secretary to the State Government, announced Sankara’s suspension.

The suspension, according to Ibrahim, was necessary to ensure a transparent investigation and uphold the integrity of the state administration.

The statement read:

"This decision is to allow for a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations."

The state government reassured the public that the investigation would be conducted swiftly and without bias, with more information expected in the coming days.

