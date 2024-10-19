Jigawa commissioner for special duties Auwal Danladi Sankara, who was allegedly arrested for having extra-marital affairs with a married woman, has denied the allegation

Sankara denied the allegation in a statement on Friday, October 18, adding that he would be taking legal action to clear his name

The Hisbah police confirmed that the commissioner was arrested in an uncompleted building and would be charged in court soon

Auwal Danladi Sankara, Jigawa State's Commissioner for Special Duties, has denied allegations of having an illicit affair with a married woman. The controversy began when the Kano State Hisbah Board confirmed Sankara's arrest and detention.

According to the Hisbah police, the arrest was made in an uncompleted building where Sankara was found alongside the married woman. The Hisbah Board's Director General, Abba Sufi, stated that the arrest followed a complaint from the woman's brother-in-law.

Jigawa commissioner denies having affairs with a married woman Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that Sankara faces multiple charges, including operating illicit drug centres under the names Picklock and 360. However, he has vehemently denied these allegations.

Sankara dismisses extra-marital affairs allegation

In a statement, Sankara described the allegations as "false, baseless, and malicious" and a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image. As a married man, he emphasized his respect for the institution of marriage.

Sankara urged the public to disregard the "fabricated story" and announced his intention to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the false claims. He is taking this matter seriously to clear his name.

The incident has sparked attention due to Sankara's position as a public official. The outcome of the legal action and investigations will determine the validity of the allegations and Sankara's future in office.

Source: Legit.ng