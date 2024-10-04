Renowned Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana SAN has issued a pre-action notice to Princess Banke Oniru over a defamatory article published on her X account

The notice, written by Inibehe Effiong, demands a retraction and apology within fourteen days from the lady in question

The article is said to contain statements that Falana's legal team claims are false and damaging to his reputation

In a recent development, renowned Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana SAN, has taken legal steps against Banke Oniru over a defamatory publication.

The pre-action notice, penned by Inibehe Effiong, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on October 3, 2024.

Legal notice sent to Banke Oniru for alleged defamation. Photo crredit: X/@inibeheEffiong/Storm9ja

Source: Twitter

Effiong's letter, addressed to Banke Oniru, demands a written apology and retraction of the defamatory article published on her X account on September 29, 2024.

Lawyer seeks retraction of damaging claims

The article in question contains several statements that Falana's legal team deems false and damaging to his reputation.

The letter also highlights other phrases from the article, including references to consultations with Falana regarding substantial sums for advisory purposes and allegations of financial misconduct during the #EndSARS protests.

The letter outlines the perceived implications of the defamatory statements, suggesting that they portray Falana as unethical, deceitful, and a betrayer of the #EndSARS movement's ideals. It asserts that these claims are unfounded and contradict Falana's well-documented support for justice and integrity, particularly during the #EndSARS protests.

Falana's legal team has given Princess Banke Oniru 14 days to comply with the demands for an apology and retraction.

See the full statement on X:

