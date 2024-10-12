BREAKING: Former Governor’s Son Dies in Kaduna Road Accident
Faisal Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, the son of former Kaduna State Governor and ex-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has died following a road accident.
The fatal incident occurred on Saturday evening along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, a family source confirmed.
Details of Faisal's tragic death
A family member, who preferred not to be named, told Daily Trust that the accident took place while Faisal was travelling along the busy Kaduna-Zaria road.
According to the source, the deceased was rushed to an undisclosed hospital after the accident but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
The family member said:
“The accident occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria highway this evening. He was taken to an undisclosed hospital where he was declared dead. His father was at the hospital."
Faisal’s body transported for burial
In keeping with Islamic rites, Faisal's body was conveyed to his family residence, where preparations for his burial are currently underway.
Although specifics regarding the funeral arrangements remain unconfirmed, it is expected that the rites will take place swiftly in line with Islamic traditions..
More details will follow as the story develops.
Source: Legit.ng
