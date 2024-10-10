According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, a mother and four children allegedly died from food poisoning after consuming pap in Akure, Ondo state capital

An Ondo man, Ademola Adeola, disclosed to the press that his mother died after drinking the pap, while the children died the next day after experiencing vomiting and stomach aches

The spokesperson of the Ondo state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, has reacted to the unfortunate development

A man based in Ondo state, identified simply as Ademola Adeola, has called on the state government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of his mother and four children following alleged food poisoning.

Family reacts as mother, 4 die after drinking pap

His mother, Mrs. Esther Adeola, and four grandchildren reportedly died after drinking liquid pap at home in Oke-Aro Akure, Ondo state, on Saturday, October 5.

According to The Punch, the grandmother first gave up the ghost after taking the pap while the grandchildren died the following day.

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, Adeola disclosed that that all efforts to revive the deceased at the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital in Akure failed because of lack of facilities to resuscitate the victims at the hospital.

He added that the late children were aged nine years, eight, six and three years.

Adeola stated thus:

“After taking the pap, I observed that they started vomiting and complaining of stomach. So, I rushed them to the General Hospital, Akure. One of the doctors asked me how I was sure the children were poisoned. He said I should go and give them palm oil to drink.

“I heard him say, ‘I don’t know what to give them. I don’t know what to do, I’m tired.’ Later, they gave them some drugs and I believe, it was the drugs that killed them.”

The bereaved father noted that all the deceased had been buried.

Five die after meal in Ondo: Police react

Reacting, the Ondo state police command public relations officer, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, said the case was not reported officially at the police station.

She, however, noted that the men of the command had visited the deceased’s residence to have an idea of the issues that led to the unfortunate death.

“The matter was not reported at any police station, but our men in B Division have visited the house of the deceased to know what actually happened,” the PPRO stated.

The Guardian also confirmed the development in its publication on Wednesday.

