Imo state police command has taken action against a secondary school teacher, Blessing Emmanuel

The teacher was arrested by the police for allegedly abusing her 12-year-old stepdaughter, Amarachi

An activist journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, said the latest beating occurred because Amarachi cooked rice and ate without her permission

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Owerri, Imo state - A secondary school teacher, Blessing Emmanuel, has been arrested by the police for allegedly abusing her 12-year-old stepdaughter, Amarachi in the Nekede area of Imo state.

Amarachi’s father remarried in 2019 after the teenager’s mother died in 2018.

The latest beating occurred because Amarachi cooked rice and ate without her permission

Source: Original

As reported by The Punch, an Owerri-based activist journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, reported the suspect to the police after which she was arrested.

Okeoma got to know about Amarachi’s plight when two local women, Eunice and Amarachi, spotted her selling sachet water on the streets with visible injuries.

The activist disclosed that the teenager has been taken Amarachi to Umuguma General Hospital in Owerri, for medical attention.

He also enrolled Amarachi in the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme for vulnerable children and is advocating for her welfare.

“Her mother died in 2018 and her father married the suspect in 2019. The girl and her two siblings have been out of school for years now.

“The woman commanded them to be hawking sachet water for her every day and be making returns to her while their mates are in schools.”

“They sell pure water from morning until night and often go to bed hungry. The latest beating occurred because she cooked rice and ate without her permission.”

Jealous stepmother kills stepdaughter in Lagos

A woman identified as Aminat Akanni was arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly abducting two of her stepchildren, Lateef, 7 and Nofisat, 4.

Aminat killed one of the children, four-year-old Nofisat by pushing her into a soak-away pit.

She was said to have carried out the horrible act to punish her husband, Moshood Mubo who refused to buy Sallah clothes for her son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng