Four members of a family have lost their lives after eating rice meal in Ilọrin, the Kwara state capital

The mother and her three children around 9, 7 and 5 years old have been buried according to Islamic rites

The family’s patriarch, Alhaji Jagunmolu Adinni, said the father is still in the hospital left with only a son

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ilorin, Kwara state - A woman and her three children have allegedly died after eating rice in the Oshin area along the Asa Dam road in Ilọrin, the Kwara state capital.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened on Saturday, August 17 in what has been described as a suspected food poisoning.

The tragic incident has been described as a suspected food poisoning. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased children are Abibat, Zainab and Abdulfatai said to be around 9, 7 and 5 years old respectively and have been buried according to Islamic rites

A source said the family prepared rice for breakfast before the parents left the house in the morning.

The source said they noticed when they returned in the evening that the eldest daughter, who was sleeping was cold and gnashing her teeth.

She was pronounced dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

“However, they met the two other children exhibiting the same symptoms when they brought their sister’s corpse and rushed them to UITH.

“On Sunday, their mother also started vomiting and was rushed to UITH where the three of them died in the wee hours of Monday. Their father has now been admitted also for a test having eaten from rice the meal.”

The family’s patriarch, Alhaji Jagunmolu Adinni, said the father is still in the hospital left with only a son, Muhammad Basheer.

Family of 7 die after eating cassava meal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a family of seven have all passed on after eating Cassava delicacy during dinner in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

The village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, August 7.

Barmo, however, said 4 houses had eaten the suspected cassava delicacy and no illness was recorded in those houses.

Source: Legit.ng