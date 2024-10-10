The Executive Director of Kukah Centre, Rev. Fr. Attah Barkindo, has reacted to the economic hardship in Nigeria

Rev. Barkindo said despite complaints of economic hardship some Nigerians still spend their earned money on beer, cigarettes, and other unhealthy commodities

He said malnutrition is beyond economic challenges but down to the value and orientation of Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A policy research and leadership institute, Kukah Centre, founded by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has cried out about how some Nigerians spend their hard-earned money on beer, pepper soup, and other unhealthy lifestyles despite economic hardship.

The Executive Director of the centre, Rev. Fr. Attah Barkindo, expressed concern that some Nigerians still spend their money eating the wrong things.

Barkindo urged Nigerians to redirect the little money they have purposefully

Barkindo stated this while speaking at a one-day Strategic Dialogue on Nutrition by National Faith Influencers in Abuja on Wednesday, October 9.

He argued that malnutrition is a result of the poor management of finances and the value system of the people.

As reported by The Punch, Bakindo disagreed that malnutrition is caused solely by poverty and poor economic indices.

“People still use their money to eat the wrong things. You see them spend money recklessly on beer and pepper soup. They spend on buying cigarettes to smoke. So what we are only asking is for them to redirect the little money they have purposefully. Despite the complaints of economic hardship in the country, people are still building houses.”

Speaking further, he narrated how an internally displaced person ended up with four wives from different IDP camps.

Hardship: “N40,000 not enough to feed 4 children”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the economic hardship in Nigeria occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reform policy affected a mother of four kids.

Jemila Chinwe appealed to the court for an increment in her monthly feeding allowance from N20,000 to N80,000, citing financial difficulties since her separation from her ex-partner.

The court denied the appeal for increased child support, leaving Chinwe to manage her four children on a reduced budget.

