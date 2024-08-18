Six people have reportedly died after eating expired food in the Karkari village, Gwarzo LGA of Kano State

According to reports, the mother and five children passed away after consuming Danwake, a local Hausa delicacy

SP Abdullahi Haruna, spokesperson of the Kano state police command, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

The Kano State police command has confirmed the death of a widow and five of her children in Karkari village, Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state after eating Danwake, a local Hausa delicacy.

Mother and her five children died in Kano after consuming expired cassava flour. Image of police boss for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Confirming the incident, the state police public relations officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the six members of the family who ate the food were rushed to Gwarzo General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by doctors.

As reported by The Punch, he said an investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of their death.

“We are still waiting for the medical report from the hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the six persons,” he said.

How the widow, children died

As reported by Daily Trust, the incident occurred at late Malam Abdulkarin house, on Thursday, August 15.

A neighbour to the family Garba Muhammad told Daily Trust that due to economic hardship and hunger, the widow who was the one catering for her five children used an expired cassava flour to prepare the food.

“Eating the food led to the death of the six members of the family, including the mother.”

Those who lost their lives include Alhakatu Abdulkarim and her five children; Bashir, Firdausi, Hafsat, Usman and Jamilu.

Family of 7 die after eating cassava meal in Sokoto

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that a family of seven have all passed on after eating Cassava delicacy during dinner in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

The village head, Malam Muhammadu Modi Magajin Runjin Barmo, said the tragic incident happened on Wednesday, August 7.

Barmo, however, said 4 houses had eaten the suspected cassava delicacy and no illness was recorded in those houses.

